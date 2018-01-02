Blackstone Group (BX) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.34

News articles about Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackstone Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1522067247222 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Vetr cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Blackstone Group ( NYSE BX ) traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 5,240,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,000. The firm has a market cap of $39,050.00, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L.P. Blackstone acquired 25,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $728,582.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

