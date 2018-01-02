BidaskClub Lowers Qiagen (QGEN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.19.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $7,059.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Qiagen had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

