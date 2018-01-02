BidaskClub Lowers Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ HTBI) opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.35. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 11.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 858,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 114,354 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 255,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/bidaskclub-lowers-hometrust-bancshares-htbi-to-sell.html.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.