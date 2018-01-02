Berry Global Group (BERY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35

News stories about Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Berry Global Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5080217776627 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Shares of Berry Global Group (BERY) traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. 746,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,701. The stock has a market cap of $7,780.00, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 58.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $384,075.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $384,075.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $585,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,702.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,378 shares of company stock worth $2,648,724. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

