Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE BHLB ) traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,659. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,656.78, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Williar Dunlaevy sold 7,455 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $292,981.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

