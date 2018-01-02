Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.85

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 210100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,446.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

