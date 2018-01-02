Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,007 Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,799,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,168,000 after buying an additional 1,168,269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,688,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,717,000 after buying an additional 1,470,112 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 19,950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,196,000 after buying an additional 3,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,975,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,211,000 after buying an additional 175,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,967,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,906,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $64,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

In related news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 1,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

