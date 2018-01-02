Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) VP Sells $383,567.34 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) VP Matthew Fiorilli sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $383,567.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,617.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Fiorilli also recently made the following trade(s):

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ BBBY) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,800. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3,131.66, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 782,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 108,313 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,073.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

