BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.81

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 234700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
BFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile
BBVA Banco Frances SA (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina.
