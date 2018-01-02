Barclays Boosts Aramark (ARMK) Price Target to $47.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Aramark (NYSE ARMK) opened at $42.74 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,496.34, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

In other Aramark news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 19,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $800,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aramark by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 85.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 98.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth $203,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

