Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Hortonworks Inc (HDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Hortonworks worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 582,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,485,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,062,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 196,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDP. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of Hortonworks Inc ( HDP ) opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Hortonworks Inc has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,418.40, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 148,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,791,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,513,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,099,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,223,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,420 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,442. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Hortonworks Inc (HDP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-grows-holdings-in-hortonworks-inc-hdp.html.

Hortonworks Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.