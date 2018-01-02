Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.01 on February 12th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0057 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 29.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Banco Bradesco (BBD) opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68,542.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.86.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.
