Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.01 on February 12th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0057 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 29.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Banco Bradesco (BBD) opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68,542.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

