Axis Capital (AXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.17

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 684900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.
AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,140.00, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.81%.
In other news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $392,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $315,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 206.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 75,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 51,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 150.8% during the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 43,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Axis Capital
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.
