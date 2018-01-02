ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.92 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ASV an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ASV alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ASV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on ASV in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.25 target price for the company.

ASV ( NASDAQ:ASV ) traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,000. ASV has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASV by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,180,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 261,017 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASV in the 2nd quarter worth $3,161,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASV in the 2nd quarter worth $2,526,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASV in the 2nd quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASV in the 2nd quarter worth $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/asv-holdings-inc-asv-receives-average-rating-of-strong-buy-from-analysts.html.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASV (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.