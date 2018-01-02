Asure Software (ASUR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Cowen started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Asure Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of Asure Software ( ASUR ) traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 186,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.48, a PE ratio of -38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 161.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

