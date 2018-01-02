Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 11.7% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $375,360.59, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $144.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.52.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

