Aquantia (AQ) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Aquantia (NYSE: AQ) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aquantia to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia N/A N/A N/A Aquantia Competitors -1.84% -9.61% -2.85%

This table compares Aquantia and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $86.67 million -$440,000.00 N/A Aquantia Competitors $697.41 million $99.19 million 443.54

Aquantia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aquantia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aquantia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aquantia Competitors 84 454 1004 60 2.65

Aquantia presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Aquantia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aquantia is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Aquantia beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp is engaged in developing and supplying connectivity solutions for data centers, enterprise and wireless local area network (WLAN) applications. The Company offers 10 gigabyte Ethernet and Multi-Gig Ethernet Silicon product for data center and cloud, and the enterprise and WLAN markets. For data center and cloud market, it offers 10GBASE-T PHYs product line, which includes 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQ2402, AQ2403, AQ2203 and AQ2104; 40 nanometer technology products, such as AQ1402, AQ1202 and AQ1103, and 90 nanometer technology product, AQ1002. For enterprise and WLAN market, it offers AQrate product line, including 28 nanometer technology products, such as AQR405, AQR205 and AQR105. Its AQrate product line consists of single, dual and quad-port configurations for applications ranging from client personal computers and others for single and dual-port devices, to Enterprise and Campus Ethernet switches for the quad-port versions.

