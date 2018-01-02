Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied DNA Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.3225594977835 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 2,556,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,535. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.88, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.58.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APDN. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Applied DNA Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc is engaged in creating security solutions addressing the challenges of modern commerce. The Company is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Its principal technology platform includes SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.
