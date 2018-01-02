Apple (AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Instinet downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.61.
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ AAPL) traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,141,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,137,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $879,200.00, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In related news, insider Eduardo H. Cue sold 65,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $11,215,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 10,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $1,811,082.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,159 shares of company stock valued at $29,156,485. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,641,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $561,233,000 after buying an additional 968,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,109,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,866,250,000 after buying an additional 479,466 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Apple by 58.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,412,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.
