Apple (AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Instinet downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.61.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ AAPL) traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,141,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,137,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $879,200.00, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eduardo H. Cue sold 65,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $11,215,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 10,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $1,811,082.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,159 shares of company stock valued at $29,156,485. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,641,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $561,233,000 after buying an additional 968,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,109,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,866,250,000 after buying an additional 479,466 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Apple by 58.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,412,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

