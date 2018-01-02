Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apartment Investment and Management earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7435808538389 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 669,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,050. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6,800.00, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.51). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $254.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

In related news, insider John E. Bezzant sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $338,640.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 111,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $4,910,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

