Analyzing Ophthotech (OPHT) & The Competition

Ophthotech (NASDAQ: OPHT) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the "Bio Therapeutic Drugs" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ophthotech to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ophthotech has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ophthotech’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ophthotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech 26.69% -69.40% 24.91% Ophthotech Competitors -5,189.81% -162.78% -35.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ophthotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech $50.91 million -$193.42 million 1.99 Ophthotech Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 64.14

Ophthotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ophthotech. Ophthotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Ophthotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ophthotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ophthotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ophthotech Competitors 898 3305 11794 237 2.70

Ophthotech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.44%. Given Ophthotech’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ophthotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ophthotech rivals beat Ophthotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on diseases of the back of the eye. Its primary focus is developing therapeutics for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is a disorder of the central portion of the retina, known as the macula, that may result in blindness. Its product candidates include Fovista and Zimura. Fovista is designed to target platelet derived growth factor (PDGF) in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs to disrupt the formation of abnormal new blood vessels in wet AMD. Zimura targets complement factor C5, a central component of the complement cascade. The Company has initiated a Phase II/III clinical trial investigating Zimura for treatment of geographic atrophy.

