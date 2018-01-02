Analyzing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) & Its Peers

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 6.14, indicating that their average stock price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 898 3305 11793 237 2.70

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -165.69% -111.68% -34.02% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,189.81% -162.78% -35.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $83.34 million -$141.42 million -7.84 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 64.65

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for human disease. Its drug programs include XERMELO (telotristat ethyl), sotagliflozin, LX2761 and LX9211. It also has a number of additional compounds into various stages of clinical and preclinical development. XERMELO is an orally-delivered small molecule compound approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. It is developing sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. LX2761 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that it is developing for the treatment of diabetes. LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that the Company is developing for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

