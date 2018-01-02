Analyzing INC Research (INCR) and The Competition

INC Research (NASDAQ: INCR) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare INC Research to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INC Research and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INC Research $1.61 billion $112.63 million -77.37 INC Research Competitors $217.40 million -$39.53 million -59.83

INC Research has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. INC Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

INC Research has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INC Research’s peers have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INC Research and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INC Research 0 5 5 0 2.50 INC Research Competitors 552 2471 6701 131 2.65

INC Research currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 13.45%. Given INC Research’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INC Research has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of INC Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of INC Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INC Research and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INC Research -4.29% 14.42% 5.17% INC Research Competitors -4,596.94% -476.24% -42.89%

Summary

INC Research peers beat INC Research on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

INC Research Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company focuses on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers a range of clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.

