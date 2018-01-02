Analyzing Chemtura (CHMT) and Its Competitors

Chemtura (NYSE: CHMT) is one of 47 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chemtura to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Chemtura alerts:

This table compares Chemtura and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemtura 5.71% 9.00% 4.02% Chemtura Competitors -657.15% -4.98% -0.18%

93.1% of Chemtura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chemtura shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemtura and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemtura N/A N/A -176.32 Chemtura Competitors $1.91 billion $115.73 million 231.15

Chemtura’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chemtura. Chemtura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chemtura and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemtura 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemtura Competitors 175 1049 1322 25 2.47

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Chemtura’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemtura has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Chemtura Company Profile

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products. The Industrial Performance Products segment manufactures and markets lubricant additive components, synthetic lubricant base-stocks, synthetic finished fluids, calcium sulfonate specialty greases and phosphate and polyester based fluids, and is also engaged in the development and production of hot cast elastomer pre-polymers. The Industrial Engineered Products segment develops and manufactures bromine and bromine-based products and organometallic compounds. The Company operates in a range of industries, including automotive, building and construction, electronics, lubricants, packaging and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.