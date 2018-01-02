Analyzing Alimera Sciences (ALIM) & Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) and Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Strongbridge Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $34.33 million 2.66 -$33.17 million ($0.31) -4.26 Strongbridge Biopharma N/A N/A -$48.59 million ($3.38) -2.23

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma. Alimera Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strongbridge Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Strongbridge Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences -55.29% N/A -28.43% Strongbridge Biopharma N/A -181.90% -38.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alimera Sciences and Strongbridge Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.26%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Strongbridge Biopharma.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Strongbridge Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The Company’s product is ILUVIEN, which is developed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. In the United States, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of DME in patients who have been treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP). In the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for KEVEYIS. The Company has a clinical-stage pipeline of therapies for endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead compounds include COR-003 (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, and COR-005 (veldoreotide), a somatostatin analog (SSA). The Company is studying COR-003 for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. It is investigating COR-005 for the treatment of acromegaly. Both COR-003 and COR-005 have received orphan designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.