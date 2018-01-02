Analysts Expect Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) to post sales of $145.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Francesca's’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. Francesca's posted sales of $146.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Francesca's will report full-year sales of $145.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $480.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $505.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Francesca's.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca's had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRAN. ValuEngine cut Francesca's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Francesca's from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Francesca's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Francesca's in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Francesca's by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,900,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 402,270 shares during the period. Daruma Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Francesca's by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Francesca's by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,799 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Francesca's by 152.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,935,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Francesca's by 54.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,467,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 519,206 shares during the period.

Francesca's (FRAN) traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 703,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,894. The stock has a market cap of $264.47, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.23. Francesca's has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/analysts-expect-francescas-holdings-corp-fran-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-145-42-million.html.

About Francesca's

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Francesca's (FRAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.