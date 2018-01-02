Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other Hilltop news, Director Gerald J. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilltop by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop (NYSE HTH) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 373,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,429.41, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.04. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc is a financial holding Company. The Company provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). It has three operating business units, which include PlainsCapital Corporation (PCC) (banking and mortgage origination), Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings) (broker-dealer) and PlainsCapital Company (NLC) (insurance).

