AmREIT (AMRE) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

AmREIT (NYSE: AMRE) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AmREIT to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmREIT and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmREIT N/A N/A 110.63 AmREIT Competitors $725.19 million $230.98 million -76.16

AmREIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AmREIT. AmREIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AmREIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmREIT N/A N/A N/A AmREIT Competitors 20.81% 5.20% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AmREIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmREIT 0 0 0 0 N/A AmREIT Competitors 152 1076 1158 21 2.44

As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 7.26%. Given AmREIT’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmREIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmREIT competitors beat AmREIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

AmREIT Company Profile

AmREIT, Inc. (AmREIT) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, acquires and selectively develops and redevelops primarily neighborhood and community shopping centers located in high-traffic, densely populated, affluent areas with high barriers to entry. The Company’s shopping centers are anchored by national and local retailers, including supermarket chains, drug stores and other necessity-based retailers. In June 2013, AmREIT Inc announced that it has completed the acquisition of Fountain Oaks Shopping Center, a 160,600 square foot Kroger-anchored shopping center in the north Buckhead submarket of Atlanta, Georgia. Effective September 24, 2013, AmREIT Inc, through its AmREIT Realty Investment Corp subsidiary, acquired Woodlake Square Shopping Center, an owner and operator of shopping centers. In August 2014, AmREIT Inc completed the acquisition of Tuxedo Festival Shopping Center.

