Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amira Nature Foods Ltd. provides packaged Indian specialty rice. The Company sells Basmati rice, premium long-grain rice under their flagship Amira brand as well as under other third party brands. It participates across the entire rice supply chain from the procurement of paddy to its storage, aging, processing into rice, packaging, distribution and marketing. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “

Separately, Jefferies Group set a $8.00 price objective on Amira Nature Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th.

Shares of Amira Nature Foods ( ANFI ) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,052. Amira Nature Foods has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 30.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 48.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 218,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 71,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 104.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amira Nature Foods

