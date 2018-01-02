Amgen (AMGN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amgen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.3482918247489 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,490.00, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 1-year low of $145.62 and a 1-year high of $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.94.

In related news, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $694,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total value of $283,573.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,339 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

