American States Water (AWR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American States Water have outperformed the industry in the last 12 months. The company’s strength lies in an expanding customer base, extensive water rights and strong credit ratings. Further, it makes systematic investments to strengthen the existing infrastructure. In addition, new water rates will help boost its margins. American States Water’s main drawback is its heavy dependence on a single state, California, for majority of its earnings. Plus, the company’s highly-regulated operations and risk of water contamination leading to an increase in operating costs could adversely impact its results. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American States Water from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of American States Water ( NYSE AWR ) traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 180,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2,124.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that American States Water will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 1,675 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,525 shares of company stock worth $249,561 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 13.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American States Water by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 55.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

