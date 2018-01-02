Ambev (ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on Ambev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Ambev ( NYSE ABEV ) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,205,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574,303. Ambev has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $101,429.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

