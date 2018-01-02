ALSTOM (ALSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALSTOM (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

ALSTOM (OTCMKTS ALSMY) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855. ALSTOM has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

