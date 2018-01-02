Alphabet (GOOGL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.1567774945585 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,080.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Vetr cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,007.29 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,091.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ GOOGL ) traded up $19.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,073.21. 1,590,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $789.62 and a 52 week high of $1,086.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $743,180.00, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.14. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $22.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

