Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 121,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $225,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 137.5% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 10,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $732,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $5,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $8,188,360. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ AGIO) opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,787.28, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 506.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

