AerCap (AER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Shares of AerCap ( AER ) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 669,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,448. AerCap has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,313.22, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.15. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,953,000 after buying an additional 547,706 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,142,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,030,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,868,000 after buying an additional 328,529 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,320,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after buying an additional 230,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AerCap by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,815,000 after buying an additional 229,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

