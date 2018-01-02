Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Adobe Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.22. Adobe Systems reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe Systems will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe Systems.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The software company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In other Adobe Systems news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.35 per share, with a total value of $199,518.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,189.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $1,184,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,449 shares of company stock worth $12,126,521. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 170.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 42.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ ADBE) traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.70. 2,430,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The stock has a market cap of $87,600.00, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $186.27.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

