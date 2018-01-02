Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Achillion Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9077224217954 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,594. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.03, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. equities analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHN shares. ValuEngine cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 18,367,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $50,510,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system.

