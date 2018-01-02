Achaogen (AKAO) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.22

Press coverage about Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Achaogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1555175023552 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Achaogen from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Achaogen ( AKAO ) traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 1,194,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,033. Achaogen has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $455.31, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Achaogen had a negative net margin of 593.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Achaogen will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 95,012 shares of Achaogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $1,057,483.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,602,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,358,629.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

