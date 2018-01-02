AC Immune (ACIU) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AC Immune earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1753954711271 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

ACIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ ACIU ) opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the medical biotechnology sector. It develops treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, glaucoma and Parkinson’s, and focuses on producing therapeutic and diagnostic product candidates, using SupraAntigen and Morphomer technology platforms.

