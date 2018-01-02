Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 636,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 785,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.53, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 2,946.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 406.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 206,775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

