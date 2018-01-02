AbbVie (ABBV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AbbVie earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6275857061312 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV ) traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.41. 4,561,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,870.00, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 153.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other AbbVie news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 145,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $14,072,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $8,569,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,136,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,676 shares of company stock valued at $47,237,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

