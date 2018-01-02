Ab Dynamics (ABDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,054.25

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,054.25 ($14.10) and last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.96), with a volume of 14793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,007.50 ($13.47).

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Ab Dynamics to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.77) price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,237.50.

In other Ab Dynamics news, insider Robert (Rob) Andrew Leonard Hart sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.86), for a total value of £11,613 ($15,527.48).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/ab-dynamics-abdp-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-1054-25.html.

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of testing systems to the global motor industry. The Company is a designer, manufacturer and provider of testing and measurement products for vehicle suspension, brakes and steering to the global automotive research and development sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.