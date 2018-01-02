$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (UNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.27 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Aegis downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105,559.34, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 84.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,045,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 990.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,243,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 88.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,773,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $519,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,644 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 88.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,558,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $412,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,095 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

