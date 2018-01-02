4,200 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director C Richard Reese sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $1,047,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Davide Molho sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,885 and have sold 1,056,776 shares valued at $2,011,952. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE CRL) opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5,183.72, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $119.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.93 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

