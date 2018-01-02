$4.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to post $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $18.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.56 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 666.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.55 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $109.67 and a 52 week high of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42,443.04, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

