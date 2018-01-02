25,000 Shares in VF Corp (VFC) Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VF from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of VF from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $69.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

VF Corp ( VFC ) traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 1,440,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29,241.03, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 89,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $6,389,937.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 65,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $4,629,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,660 shares of company stock valued at $18,035,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

