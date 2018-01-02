20,464 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (VMBS) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,586,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,298 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 316,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,469,000 after buying an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 81,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

