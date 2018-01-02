10,786 Shares in BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,786 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,423,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,258,000 after purchasing an additional 222,160 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,291,000 after buying an additional 546,628 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,780,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,114,000 after buying an additional 129,665 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

