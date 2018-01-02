1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1-800-Flowers.Com earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1071206632099 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com ( NASDAQ:FLWS ) opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $691.48, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-Flowers.Com announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

